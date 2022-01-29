Greenleaf Trust Has $8.91 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

