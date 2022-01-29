Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.