Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.