GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.12. 206,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $114.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 5.87.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GP. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

