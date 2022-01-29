Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Gritstone bio worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 38.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 3,772.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 794,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 458,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

GRTS stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $336.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.01.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

