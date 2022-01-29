Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.59

Shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.59 and traded as low as $12.11. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 2,447 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the investment and the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolios of medical office; industrial and development; and residential properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St.

