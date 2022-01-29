H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLUYY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY remained flat at $$24.95 on Monday. 186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.67.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

