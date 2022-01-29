Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.60

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.60 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 980704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 539,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 698,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,213,000 after purchasing an additional 348,363 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,722 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,073.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 251,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

