Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of HARL stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.37. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.
Harleysville Financial Company Profile
Read More: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.