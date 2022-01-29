Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of HARL stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.37. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

