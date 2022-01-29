Harrell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $222.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.17 and its 200 day moving average is $232.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

