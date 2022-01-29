Harrell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 598.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.2% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBY opened at $97.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $92.93 and a one year high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

