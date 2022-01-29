Harrell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.67. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $126.46 and a 1-year high of $132.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

