Harrell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $41.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

