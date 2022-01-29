Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 913,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.6% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 12.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,751 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.36 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.