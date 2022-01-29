Hasbro, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.92. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after purchasing an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

