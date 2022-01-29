Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Hasbro has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

