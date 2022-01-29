Head to Head Comparison: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) versus CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CSP and Embark Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Embark Technology has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 263.92%. Given Embark Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than CSP.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP 1.24% 0.45% 0.24% Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSP and Embark Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $49.21 million 0.74 $700,000.00 $0.15 55.10 Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSP beats Embark Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

