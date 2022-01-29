Head to Head Review: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) vs. Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Harmonic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $480,000.00 0.86 N/A N/A N/A Harmonic $378.83 million 2.80 -$29.27 million $0.06 172.20

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmonic.

Risk & Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Harmonic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BrewBilt Brewing and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmonic 0 1 4 1 3.00

Harmonic has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Harmonic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harmonic is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -165.02% Harmonic 1.42% 6.82% 2.89%

Summary

Harmonic beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

