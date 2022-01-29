Head-To-Head Review: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) & InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 260.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Trust of America and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 1 0 2.14 InvenTrust Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus target price of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 14.47% 3.43% 1.63% InvenTrust Properties N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and InvenTrust Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 9.59 $52.62 million $0.50 64.16 InvenTrust Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats InvenTrust Properties on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.