HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

HealthEquity stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. 867,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -732.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

