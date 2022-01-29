Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

PEAK opened at $34.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

