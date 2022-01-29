Heartland BancCorp Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $94.00 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $85.05 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

