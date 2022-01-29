Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 53.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 22,219 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

