HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €75.58 ($85.88).

Several analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($73.75) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR HEI traded down €0.68 ($0.77) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €61.18 ($69.52). 577,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($92.09).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.