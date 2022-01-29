Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.27 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hexcel by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hexcel by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 486,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,812,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hexcel by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 267,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

