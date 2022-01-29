Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 28th

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hilltop has raised its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hilltop to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hilltop stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

