Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Hilltop worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Hilltop by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.