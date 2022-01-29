HMN Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF opened at $24.36 on Friday. HMN Financial has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $111.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HMN Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of HMN Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

