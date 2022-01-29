Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 46.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 67.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

HEP stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

