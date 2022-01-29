Home REIT Ltd (HOME) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share by the retailer on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.84. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of HOME opened at GBX 117 ($1.58) on Friday. Home REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 106 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.75). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.89.
