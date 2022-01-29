Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Short Interest Down 76.7% in January

Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the December 31st total of 350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HMLA remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. Homeland Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Homeland Resources Company Profile

Homeland Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition of mineral property in the State of New Mexico. It is also involved in drilling of crude oil and natural gas assets in Oklahoma. The company was founded on July 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

