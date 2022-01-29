Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

