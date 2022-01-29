Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 16,195 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $41,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $1,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $134.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.74. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

