Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 244,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LBC shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LBC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

