Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $21.12 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vistra by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,956,000 after purchasing an additional 807,397 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in Vistra by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,983,000 after buying an additional 536,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 13.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,275,000 after buying an additional 876,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:VST opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.