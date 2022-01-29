Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $9.04 Million in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 114,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $1,698,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $81.18 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.24.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

