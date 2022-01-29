Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of PNM Resources worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

