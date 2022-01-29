Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,095 ($14.77) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.82) to GBX 1,050 ($14.17) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.57) to GBX 940 ($12.68) in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 935.29 ($12.62).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 804.60 ($10.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 876.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 904.75. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 663.80 ($8.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($13.30). The company has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.71.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

