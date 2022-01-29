Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 17,053 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Generac worth $74,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $266.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.23. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.64 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

