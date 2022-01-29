Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 749,807 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 749,807 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.40% of LKQ worth $58,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LKQ by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,407,000 after purchasing an additional 163,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

