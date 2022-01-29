HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $790.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $773.36.

NYSE HUBS opened at $456.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $628.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.87. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $359.84 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,440,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

