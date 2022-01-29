Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Hunter Technology stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Hunter Technology has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.
Hunter Technology Company Profile
