Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Hunter Technology stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Hunter Technology has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

