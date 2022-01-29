Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $217.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE HII traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.67. 283,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $156.36 and a 52 week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 489.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

