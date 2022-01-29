Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) Reaches Market Cap of $18.72 Million

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00108599 BTC.

About Hyprr (Howdoo)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Hyprr (Howdoo)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyprr (Howdoo) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the exchanges listed above.

