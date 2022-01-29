iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at Scotiabank

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.61.

IAG opened at C$81.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.17. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$56.52 and a twelve month high of C$82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron acquired 1,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$71.50 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$243,100.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

