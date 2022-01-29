Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,801.56 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,831.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,806.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

