Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.78 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 464.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,161,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 956,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 212,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 18,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

