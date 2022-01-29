Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after acquiring an additional 555,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

