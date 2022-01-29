Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $4.62 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $321.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.98.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

