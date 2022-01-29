Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,014 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 191.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 21,933 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $670,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,008,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

